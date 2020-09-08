Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 87,927 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 218.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,927 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.21% of Editas Medicine worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 182.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.12. 14,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,589. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

