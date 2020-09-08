Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 14,544 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 656.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.56. 20,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $202.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

