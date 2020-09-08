Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 1,056 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,092,683. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.91. 58,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,918. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.