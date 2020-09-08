Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,911,312. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

