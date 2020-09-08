Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 45,874 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,874 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Concho Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,489. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

