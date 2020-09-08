TrustSwap Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $50.05 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00007172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00118116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00229390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.01716841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00170203 BTC.

TrustSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,751,250 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

