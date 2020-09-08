TrueFlip 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $132,088.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $132,088.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045222 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.57 or 0.05141312 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052363 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

