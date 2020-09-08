Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,286. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $153.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

