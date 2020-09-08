Totally Plc (LON:TLY) Insider Acquires £7,200 in Stock

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) insider Michael (Mike) Rogers purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($9,408.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.50. Totally Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Totally’s payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Totally in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

