Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$72.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$66.47 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$62.89. 1,318,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,856. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.19. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.