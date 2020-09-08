TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Cap of $148,910.40

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $148,910.40 and $46.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003449 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002175 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001384 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009703 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,781,007 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

