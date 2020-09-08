Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Purchases $30,895.48 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Chairman Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,527,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,962,324.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $31,468.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,732 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $32,787.04.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $66,512.80.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 11,710 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $65,927.30.

On Friday, August 21st, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,754 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,145.34.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 9,508 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,146.40.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,704 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.64.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 342 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,993.86.

On Friday, June 26th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 12,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 19,236 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $110,799.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,663. Tiptree Inc has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

