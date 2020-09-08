Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Director Buys C$10,215.00 in Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd (CVE:THX) Director Adrian John Geoffrey Coates acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,715.

Adrian John Geoffrey Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Adrian John Geoffrey Coates purchased 160,000 shares of Thor Explorations stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00.

Shares of THX stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,850. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million and a PE ratio of -23.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. Thor Explorations Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in Nigeria, Senegal, and Burkina Faso. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Segilola Gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

