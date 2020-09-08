Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.42. The company had a trading volume of 120,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,434. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.