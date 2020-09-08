Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 404,119 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,297 shares of company stock valued at $31,677,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $198.66. The company had a trading volume of 80,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,279. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

