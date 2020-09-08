Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.41

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 348064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

