Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Receives GBX 88.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

TALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective (down from GBX 87 ($1.14)) on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £860,000 ($1,123,742.32). Also, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 223,045 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £198,510.05 ($259,388.54). Insiders acquired 1,991,694 shares of company stock valued at $179,641,309 over the last three months.

Shares of TALK stock traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 73.90 ($0.97). 1,028,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 1 year low of GBX 67.60 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.50 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of $847.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.47.

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services for residential, retail, and business customers in the United Kingdom. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system.

