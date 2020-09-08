Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 360,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

