SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 75% Lower Over Last Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 75% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00024788 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $197.83 million and $355.65 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.89 or 0.05146396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052490 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 78,851,170 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.