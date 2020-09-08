Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $208.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.20 million and the highest is $230.30 million. Sunrun posted sales of $215.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $858.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.30 million to $930.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $913.80 million to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.72. 114,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,306.69 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $32,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,345,018.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,190,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,076 shares of company stock valued at $23,322,587 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after buying an additional 7,753,145 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 5,367.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 591,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.