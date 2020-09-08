Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$25.00 target price from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.12.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$1.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,553,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,225. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.35. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

