Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$25.00 target price from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.12.
Shares of SU stock traded down C$1.34 on Tuesday, reaching C$18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,553,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,455,225. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.35. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.