Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Critical Analysis

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

This table compares Suncor Energy and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy -17.17% 0.44% 0.20% Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03%

Suncor Energy has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy and Sunoco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sunoco 0 3 7 0 2.70

Suncor Energy presently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 140.01%. Sunoco has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Suncor Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Sunoco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suncor Energy and Sunoco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy $29.54 billion 0.80 $2.18 billion $2.12 7.32 Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $2.27 11.31

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Suncor Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Suncor Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Suncor Energy pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Suncor Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sunoco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Sunoco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in Libya and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into various petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers, sales channel, other retail stations, and wholesale customers. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment operates wind power facilities located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario; and engages in marketing, supply, and trading of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.