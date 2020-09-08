SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 186801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

