Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 61,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 99,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOX shares. Raymond James set a C$0.15 price target on Stuart Olson and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Stuart Olson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$193.57 million. Analysts predict that Stuart Olson Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Stuart Olson Company Profile (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

