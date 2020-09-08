Stifel Financial Corp Sells 181,114 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,847,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Truist Financial worth $106,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. 98,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,077. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

