Stifel Financial Corp Has $58.92 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,105 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $58,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after buying an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after buying an additional 403,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after buying an additional 275,711 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 69,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,486. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

