Stifel Financial Corp Buys 7,910 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $72,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $511.78. The stock had a trading volume of 147,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BofA Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.49.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.