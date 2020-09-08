State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of State Street worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in State Street by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,249 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in State Street by 4,464.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,314 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in State Street by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

