Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

SBUX stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 628,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,124. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

