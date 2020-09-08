Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,007 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 65,046 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.20% of Splunk worth $63,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after buying an additional 787,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 44.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,636 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,374,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,574,000 after acquiring an additional 278,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $1,522,089.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,079,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,730. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $7.46 on Tuesday, reaching $192.68. The stock had a trading volume of 57,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 1.55. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

