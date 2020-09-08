Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.19.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,828.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total value of $3,006,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,907,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,825 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,730. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 48.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Splunk by 59.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 201,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.28. 45,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,225. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

