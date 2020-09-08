Spiking Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $42,850.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

