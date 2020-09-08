SpeedCash (SCS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, SpeedCash has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $3,437.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash (CRYPTO:SCS) is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

