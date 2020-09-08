SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $65,827,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,771,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 272.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,947,000.

XAR traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.42. 705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,551. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.