SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Position Increased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 224,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 266.4% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter.

SHM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,252. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

