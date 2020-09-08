Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLRC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $23.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. Solar Capital has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Solar Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.