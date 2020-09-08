Smithfield Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.02. 1,534,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,911,312. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

