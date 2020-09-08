Smithfield Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $15,709,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,942. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

