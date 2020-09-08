Smithfield Trust Co. Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,138. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.38.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

