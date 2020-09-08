Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 478 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 4.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 152,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris by 19.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in L3Harris by 11.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 1,544.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 294,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2,275.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,442. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

