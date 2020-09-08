Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 2,027 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.59. 26,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,718. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

