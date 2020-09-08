Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 167 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,743,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,536,000 after purchasing an additional 187,446 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.25. 22,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,901. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

