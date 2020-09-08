Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 579,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,120,000 after acquiring an additional 256,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,452,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,087,000 after acquiring an additional 151,380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

