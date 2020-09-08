Smithfield Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Markel by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MKL traded down $36.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,031.66. 461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,058.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.08. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

