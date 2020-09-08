Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.42.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,019 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $340.75. 56,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,279. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

