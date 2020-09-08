Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $516.08. 170,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,327. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.