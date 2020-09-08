Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after purchasing an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,340,000 after purchasing an additional 403,206 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,919,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,978,000 after purchasing an additional 275,711 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. 79,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,486. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.