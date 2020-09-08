Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,231. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

