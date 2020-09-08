Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

WEC traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

