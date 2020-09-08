Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.92. The company had a trading volume of 104,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,434. The company has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day moving average is $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

